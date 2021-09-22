Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Victory Capital worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.