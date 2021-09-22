Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.82

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.82 and last traded at $131.47, with a volume of 1787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Get Vicor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,063 shares of company stock worth $28,352,577. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.