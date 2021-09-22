Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.82

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.82 and last traded at $131.47, with a volume of 1787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91.
In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,063 shares of company stock worth $28,352,577. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
