Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.97 million. Vicor reported sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,063 shares of company stock worth $28,352,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

