VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,938,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.