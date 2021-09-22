ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

