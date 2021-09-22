Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,906.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $25,906.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00371052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

