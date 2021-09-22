Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $24.89

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $24.89 or 0.00057458 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $3,107.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.