Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for 1.0% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

VRNT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 7,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -161.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

