Verasity Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Verasity has a market cap of $129.49 million and $51.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00123500 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.