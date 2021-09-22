Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

VRA stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

