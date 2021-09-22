Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.