Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) Insider Sells £7,441.50 in Stock

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) insider Will Downie sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £7,441.50 ($9,722.37).

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97.58 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £989.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.66.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

