Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.13. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 265,032 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.