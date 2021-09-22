Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

