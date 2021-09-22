Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 154,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,901,414 shares.The stock last traded at $402.61 and had previously closed at $407.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

