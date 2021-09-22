Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 77,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

