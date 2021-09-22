Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 667,008 shares.The stock last traded at $82.50 and had previously closed at $84.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

