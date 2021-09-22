Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

VFH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

