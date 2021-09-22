VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,791 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,199,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

HYD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,049. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99.

