Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 483,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBON. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ebang International by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,738,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ebang International by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 717,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ebang International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBON opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.