Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

