Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.37 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,666,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

