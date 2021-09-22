Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMM opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

