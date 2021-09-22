Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $419.82 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

