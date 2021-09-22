Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

