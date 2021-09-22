Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $811.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

