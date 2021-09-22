Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.68

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.684 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30.

Vale has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vale to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

