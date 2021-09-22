Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects it to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although, the company is witnessing sequential improvements in visitation, it is still behind the pre pandemic levels. This along with competition and weather-related woes pose concerns. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

MTN traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,875. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

