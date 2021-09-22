USDX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005480 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

