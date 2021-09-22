US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

