US Bancorp DE Sells 1,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nikola were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 73.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

