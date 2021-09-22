US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,934,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

STEM stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

