Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 32,043 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77.

UPWK opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $644,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 153.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

