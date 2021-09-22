UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.73. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,365. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

