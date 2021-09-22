Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.