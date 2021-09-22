Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

