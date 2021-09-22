UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,604 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $412.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

