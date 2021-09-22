United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.12. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

