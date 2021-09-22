United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Insider Brooke Shirazi Purchases 69,554 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UIHC stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

