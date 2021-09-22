United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.10.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

