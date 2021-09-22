UniLayer Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00129724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046222 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

