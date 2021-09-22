UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,999,518 shares.The stock last traded at $53.22 and had previously closed at $53.36.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

