Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.69 million and $38,481.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,487.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.18 or 0.06970304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00367738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.01245913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00116652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00549517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.64 or 0.00548773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00353327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

