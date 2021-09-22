Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $113,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.35. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $330.75 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

