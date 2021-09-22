TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,664 shares during the quarter. TWC Tech Holdings II comprises approximately 0.9% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.53% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth $265,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 473,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

