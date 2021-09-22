Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

