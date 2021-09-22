TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Trading Up 0.9%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 232,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

