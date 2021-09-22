TrueChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $3.18 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

