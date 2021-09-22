Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $74.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

