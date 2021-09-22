Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 178,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 215,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOXE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

